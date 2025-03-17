Left Menu

Myanmar's Desperate Cry: The Humanitarian Crisis Caused by Aid Withdrawal

Myanmar faces a humanitarian crisis following the chaotic withdrawal of US aid. UN-backed rights expert Tom Andrews urges global action to prevent further suffering. The aid cut, occurring amidst the national resistance's rise, exacerbates violence, medicine shortages, and resource distribution challenges for rights groups.

Myanmar's Desperate Cry: The Humanitarian Crisis Caused by Aid Withdrawal
Myanmar's citizens are grappling with severe consequences following the abrupt and disordered cessation of humanitarian aid from the US and other countries, as reported by an independent human rights expert.

Tom Andrews, aligned with the UN Human Rights Council, is pressing world powers to adopt a "declaration of conscience" and demanding action to restore vital life-sustaining programs. The US embassy notes $141 million in aid since the start of October 2023, but the withdrawal's timing, amid national resistance against Myanmar's military rulers, is criticized as "unnecessary and cruel."

The ongoing turmoil in Myanmar, exacerbated by the army's takeover in 2021, has left tuberculosis and HIV patients without medicine and hindered rights groups' operations. Critics in the US government argue for reduced aid, championed by figures like Elon Musk, focusing on government efficiency. Andrews calls for decisive action against these debilitating cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

