MSF Vehicles Targeted in Haiti Amid Rising Violence
Médecins Sans Frontières reported that its vehicles came under fire during a hospital evacuation in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Although there were no fatalities, MSF staff faced minor injuries. The incident underscores the recurring violence in the region, further complicated by cuts in U.S. aid affecting children.
Amid escalating violence in Haiti, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) disclosed that its vehicles were fired upon while executing a hospital evacuation in Port-au-Prince. This was described as intentional aggression during their endeavor to shift staff to safety on March 15 near the Turgeau Emergency Centre.
While no fatalities occurred, MSF staff sustained minor injuries in the incident, prompting a stern condemnation from the organization against targeting humanitarian workers. Benoit Vasseur, MSF's Head of Mission in Haiti, emphasized the grave risks to safety faced by their team amidst rampant conflict between armed groups and police forces.
The violence has forced the temporary closure of MSF's medical center for the second time in four months. Moreover, UNICEF has recently warned that reductions in U.S. aid are severely impacting children in Haiti, escalating both their vulnerability and recruitment into gangs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
