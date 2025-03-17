Left Menu

MSF Vehicles Targeted in Haiti Amid Rising Violence

Médecins Sans Frontières reported that its vehicles came under fire during a hospital evacuation in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Although there were no fatalities, MSF staff faced minor injuries. The incident underscores the recurring violence in the region, further complicated by cuts in U.S. aid affecting children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 21:10 IST
MSF Vehicles Targeted in Haiti Amid Rising Violence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid escalating violence in Haiti, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) disclosed that its vehicles were fired upon while executing a hospital evacuation in Port-au-Prince. This was described as intentional aggression during their endeavor to shift staff to safety on March 15 near the Turgeau Emergency Centre.

While no fatalities occurred, MSF staff sustained minor injuries in the incident, prompting a stern condemnation from the organization against targeting humanitarian workers. Benoit Vasseur, MSF's Head of Mission in Haiti, emphasized the grave risks to safety faced by their team amidst rampant conflict between armed groups and police forces.

The violence has forced the temporary closure of MSF's medical center for the second time in four months. Moreover, UNICEF has recently warned that reductions in U.S. aid are severely impacting children in Haiti, escalating both their vulnerability and recruitment into gangs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025