Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Path to Peace: CM Vishnu Deo Sai's Strategic Move

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss strategies for eradicating Naxalism. The state is focusing on development and rehabilitation in Bastar, promoting tourism, and providing opportunities for youth. Recent efforts have led to Naxal surrenders and strengthened infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 21:47 IST
Chhattisgarh's Path to Peace: CM Vishnu Deo Sai's Strategic Move
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, discussing the ongoing operations against the Naxals. Sai emphasized the state government's decisive steps to completely eliminate the insurgency threat.

The meeting focused on eradicating Naxalism, spurring development in the Bastar region, and enhancing tourism and economic activities, according to an official release. Sai noted that Naxalism is waning due to joint efforts by state and central governments.

Chief Minister Sai outlined strategies to lead Bastar towards lasting peace, highlighting the effectiveness of the Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy-2025. Recently, 19 Naxalites surrendered, and the government is assisting them with financial support and rehabilitation. Development projects are also underway to transform Bastar into a center of peace and opportunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025