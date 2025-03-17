Chhattisgarh's Path to Peace: CM Vishnu Deo Sai's Strategic Move

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, discussing the ongoing operations against the Naxals. Sai emphasized the state government's decisive steps to completely eliminate the insurgency threat.

The meeting focused on eradicating Naxalism, spurring development in the Bastar region, and enhancing tourism and economic activities, according to an official release. Sai noted that Naxalism is waning due to joint efforts by state and central governments.

Chief Minister Sai outlined strategies to lead Bastar towards lasting peace, highlighting the effectiveness of the Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy-2025. Recently, 19 Naxalites surrendered, and the government is assisting them with financial support and rehabilitation. Development projects are also underway to transform Bastar into a center of peace and opportunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)