India and Cuba Strengthen Bilateral Ties with Expanded Cooperation in Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing

In a significant move to deepen scientific collaboration, India and Cuba reaffirmed their commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation in science and technology, particularly in the fields of biotechnology and biomanufacturing. The renewed focus on joint research and development came as Cuba’s Deputy Prime Minister H.E. Dr. Eduardo Martínez Díaz met with India’s Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, and Minister of State for PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh, in New Delhi today.

The meeting, which coincided with the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations, explored potential avenues for cooperation in medical research, vaccine development, and sustainable biomanufacturing, areas where both countries have made remarkable advancements.

Strengthening Scientific Collaboration for Global Impact

During the discussions, Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasized that international collaboration in research and innovation is essential for the progress of a science-driven society and a stronger global scientific footprint. He underscored that by joining forces with global leaders in biotechnology and leveraging complementary expertise, India’s scientific community can accelerate innovation, transformation, and skill development.

He highlighted the Department of Biotechnology’s (DBT) increasing focus on collaborative research, particularly in addressing socio-economic and environmental challenges that have long-term implications. The Indian Minister reiterated that a well-coordinated approach to biotechnology would not only boost India’s bioeconomy but also contribute to global health and sustainable development.

India’s Leadership in Biotechnology and Bioeconomy

Dr. Jitendra Singh detailed India’s advancements in the biotechnology sector, showcasing DBT’s pivotal role as the nodal agency for the G20 Initiative on Bioeconomy (GIB). Under this initiative, India has played a significant role in shaping policy measures for a global bioeconomy framework, contributing to programs such as Lifestyles for Sustainable Development (LiFE), the BioE3 Policy, and the National Biofuels Policy.

These initiatives align with India’s larger vision of achieving Green Growth and a Net-Zero carbon economy, reinforcing the country’s commitment to sustainable development. The BioE3 Policy, in particular, is designed to revolutionize biomanufacturing by promoting the production of bio-based high-value products, fostering a transition from fossil fuel-based production to greener alternatives.

The Indian delegation also highlighted the country’s remarkable growth in the bioeconomy sector. According to the latest data, the bioeconomy’s contribution to India’s GDP has risen to 4.25%, growing from $10 billion in 2014 to an impressive $151 billion in 2023, achieving the milestone two years ahead of the original 2025 target.

Cuba’s Expertise in Biotechnology and Medical Research

On the Cuban side, Dr. Eduardo Martínez Díaz provided insights into Cuba’s cutting-edge advancements in biotechnology. He highlighted Cuba’s success in developing low-cost vaccines and pioneering cancer treatments, which have gained international recognition. Cuba’s focus on biomanufacturing and pharmaceutical innovation has positioned it as a key player in the global biotech sector.

Dr. Díaz expressed Cuba’s keen interest in partnering with India to further advance research and production capabilities, particularly in areas such as vaccine development, infectious disease control, and the manufacturing of affordable and effective healthcare solutions.

Enhancing Cooperation in Traditional Medicine and Ayurveda

Both sides discussed the strengthening of existing agreements in health, medicine, and biotechnology, building upon previous MoUs related to traditional medicine, homeopathy, and scientific collaboration. Given Cuba’s growing interest in Ayurveda and Indian naturopathy, both nations expressed optimism about expanding engagement in this sector. The Indian delegation proposed joint initiatives in herbal medicine research and integrative healthcare solutions, which could open new pathways for holistic treatment options.

Accelerating Vaccine Development and Biotech Innovation

The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) also emphasized its role in accelerating vaccine development and manufacturing through strategic initiatives such as “Mission COVID Suraksha”, launched under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat 3.0 initiative. The Indian side highlighted the contributions of DBT’s Public Sector Enterprise, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), which has been instrumental in fostering India’s biotech startup ecosystem, promoting innovation, and supporting entrepreneurship in the sector.

Cuba, known for its strong public healthcare system and commitment to scientific research, expressed interest in learning from India’s biotech startups and innovation ecosystem, particularly in scaling up research projects and commercializing biotech products for global markets.

India Invited to Bio-Habana 2026 in Cuba

As part of the deepening collaboration, Cuba extended an invitation to Dr. Jitendra Singh to visit Havana and lead an Indian delegation at Bio-Habana 2026, a premier global biotechnology conference. The conference will serve as a platform for India and Cuba to showcase their scientific advancements and discuss new opportunities for joint research and industrial cooperation.

High-Level Delegation Participation

The meeting was attended by senior officials from both India and Cuba. The Cuban delegation included Ambassador H.E. Mr. Juan Carlos Marsán Aguilera, First Deputy Minister of Health H.E. Mrs. Tania Margarita Cruz Hernández, and leading experts from Cuba’s biotechnology and research sectors. On the Indian side, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Dr. Rajesh S. Gokhale, and other senior officials participated in the discussions, reaffirming India’s commitment to fostering long-term collaboration with Cuba.

Conclusion

The reaffirmation of India-Cuba scientific cooperation underscores the mutual recognition of biotechnology as a catalyst for economic growth, medical innovation, and sustainable development. With a shared commitment to advancing biomanufacturing and healthcare solutions, the two nations are set to enhance their partnership, bringing forth new breakthroughs in science, technology, and innovation for the benefit of both countries and the global community.