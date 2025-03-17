Thames Water Secures Debt Lifeline Amid Legal Challenges

Thames Water, Britain's largest water supplier, confirmed on Monday that its £3 billion ($3.9 billion) loan is moving forward after the Court of Appeal dismissed appeals against it. This approval allows the company to sidestep a state rescue for now.

The appeals, from junior creditors and an environmental public interest group led by lawmaker Charlie Maynard, challenged the 9.75% interest rate of the loan, claiming it favored senior creditors. Thames Water now plans to secure a waiver for accessing the loan's first tranche despite the possibility of further appeals.

Facing a public backlash over environmental mishandlings and a massive debt, Thames Water aims to stabilize its finances up to May 2026. The company's CEO is committed to restructuring debt and boosting equity while working with creditors such as Aberdeen and PIMCO. Simultaneously, it seeks permission to increase customer prices over the next five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)