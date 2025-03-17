Left Menu

Karnataka's Commitment to Internal SC Reservation: A United Front and Awaited Reform

Karnataka's government, led by Minister K H Muniyappa, reaffirms its determination to implement internal reservation among Scheduled Castes. Addressing criticism, Muniyappa underscores the necessity for empirical data, urging patience for the reform expected in months. A commission led by retired Judge Justice H N Nagmohan Das will guide the process.

Karnataka's Food and Civil Supplies Minister, K H Muniyappa, reinforced the state government's strong commitment to swift implementation of internal reservations among Scheduled Castes. This assurance comes despite criticisms directed at the government over delays.

Minister Muniyappa urged patience, emphasizing the need for empirical data to validate the reservation process. He urged stakeholder groups to give the government three to four months to prepare recommendations, mentioning that the SC community, including SC-Left, SC-Right, Bhovi, and Lambani groups, supports the reservations without division.

Addressing concerns voiced by organizations over alleged delays, Muniyappa explained that the government's approach is cautious to prevent legal challenges. A retired High Court judge has been designated to compile evidence from the 2011 Census and other sources. The minister appealed to detractors to cooperate as everyone, including the cabinet, stands aligned to achieve this important social reform.

