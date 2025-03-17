Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth Hosts 28th Convocation & Shishyopanayaniya Samskara, Recognizes Pioneers in Ayurveda with Awards

In a grand ceremony held in the national capital, Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth (RAV), under the aegis of the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, celebrated its 28th Convocation & Shishyopanayaniya Samskara with great zeal and enthusiasm. The prestigious event was marked by the felicitation of esteemed Ayurvedic practitioners, accreditation of prominent institutions, and the announcement of groundbreaking initiatives to strengthen Ayurveda education and practice in India and globally.

The convocation served as a testament to RAV’s unwavering commitment to preserving and propagating the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda. The event witnessed the presence of dignitaries, scholars, and practitioners dedicated to the holistic development of Ayurvedic sciences.

Honoring Excellence: Lifetime Achievement Awards for Pioneers in Ayurveda

In recognition of their outstanding contributions to Ayurveda, RAV conferred the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Awards to four distinguished personalities who have made an indelible impact on the field:

Prof. Banwari Lal Gaur (Jaipur, Rajasthan)

Prof. Kulwant Singh (Jammu and Kashmir)

Vaidya Mohan Narayan Tambe (Satara, Maharashtra)

Dr. Bidhubhusan Nanda (Dhenkanal, Odisha)

These eminent figures have dedicated their lives to the practice, teaching, and promotion of Ayurveda, shaping the next generation of Ayurvedic scholars and practitioners. Their tireless efforts in research, clinical practice, and education were lauded by the esteemed guests and the Ayurveda fraternity.

Keynote Address by Union Minister of State Shri Prataprao Jadhav

Addressing the august gathering, Shri Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush, and Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, commended RAV for its relentless efforts in recognizing and promoting Ayurvedic excellence. He emphasized the significance of honoring lifelong contributions through the Lifetime Achievement Awards and the Fellow of RAV (FRAV) recognition.

Shri Jadhav highlighted the success of the "Desh Ka Prakriti Parikshan" initiative, a national endeavor aimed at mapping the natural health profiles of the Indian population. He underscored Ayurveda’s increasing role in preventive healthcare, integrative medicine, and research-backed clinical applications, urging Ayurvedic practitioners to incorporate modern technology and scientific methodologies to enhance the field's credibility and effectiveness.

He also commended RAV’s unique training approach through the "Certificate of Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth" (CRAV) course, ensuring that traditional Ayurvedic knowledge is transmitted authentically under the Guru-Shishya Parampara.

Revolutionizing Ayurveda Education: Launch of DNB Ayurveda & Gurukul Schooling Program

A major highlight of the event was the announcement of two revolutionary educational initiatives aimed at strengthening the Ayurvedic education system:

Diplomate of National Board Ayurveda (DNB Ayurveda) Program: Announced by Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, the introduction of this DNB-equivalent program for Ayurveda marks a significant step in bringing standardization, depth, and advanced training to Ayurvedic education, placing it at par with modern medical specializations. 7.5-Year Gurukul Schooling Program: This new initiative seeks to revive the authentic Guru-Shishya learning model, offering students an immersive, hands-on educational experience in traditional Ayurvedic wisdom and practices.

Both programs aim to enhance the credibility of Ayurvedic education, making it more rigorous, globally recognized, and deeply rooted in classical methodologies.

Accrediting Excellence: RAV Recognizes National & International Institutions

In a landmark move, RAV accredited 7 esteemed institutions—one international and six national—for upholding the highest standards in Ayurvedic education and practice. This step further solidifies RAV’s mission to globalize Ayurveda and ensure high-quality education.

The accreditation not only enhances the credibility of these institutions but also ensures that students and practitioners receive world-class Ayurvedic training, aligning traditional principles with contemporary healthcare advancements.

Fellow of RAV (FRAV) Award Conferred to Eminent Ayurvedic Scholars

In another momentous recognition, the Fellow of RAV (FRAV) Award was conferred upon 13 distinguished Vaidyas and scholars, acknowledging their remarkable contributions to the growth and evolution of Ayurveda:

Vaidya Rajeev Bhardwaj – Member of Parliament, Kangra (Himachal Pradesh)

Vaidya Meeta Kotecha – Jaipur, Rajasthan

Prof. Sanjeev Sharma – Jaipur, Rajasthan

Prof. Arun Kumar Tripathi – Uttarakhand

Dr. G. Prabhakar Rao – New Delhi

Prof. Lakshman Singh – Varanasi

Vaidya Ashutosh Gupta – Maharashtra

Vaidya Urmila A. Pitkar – Maharashtra

Vaidya Nitin M. Kamat – Maharashtra

Vaidya Shailja Uppinakuduru – Karnataka

Vaidya Vinod Kumar Vairagi – Madhya Pradesh

Vaidya Tuhin Kanti – West Bengal

Vaidya Tapan Kumar – Gujarat

These individuals were recognized for their contributions in research, clinical practice, education, and propagation of Ayurveda across India and beyond.

CRAV Gurus & Shishyas Felicitated for Their Dedication to Ayurveda

One of the core elements of the event was the felicitation of over 100 CRAV Gurus and 120 Shishyas from across the country. These mentors and students have dedicated themselves to preserving and disseminating authentic Ayurvedic wisdom through traditional learning methodologies.

Shri Prataprao Jadhav applauded their efforts and emphasized the importance of structured mentorship programs in ensuring that the next generation of Ayurvedic professionals receives in-depth practical knowledge under the guidance of seasoned experts.

A Commitment to Ayurveda’s Global Future

The 28th Convocation & Shishyopanayaniya Samskara was a historic event, reinforcing India’s leadership in Ayurveda and its commitment to making traditional healthcare a globally accepted system. Through prestigious awards, accreditations, and the introduction of advanced educational programs, RAV continues to pave the way for Ayurveda’s modern revival while staying true to its classical roots.

With the Ministry of Ayush’s vision and initiatives like DNB Ayurveda, the 7.5-year Gurukul Schooling Program, and the "Desh Ka Prakriti Parikshan" initiative, the future of Ayurveda is set to thrive with innovation, authenticity, and global outreach.

As the event concluded, it became evident that RAV’s mission to elevate Ayurveda education, research, and practice is stronger than ever, and its impact will resonate across generations of practitioners and scholars.

By strengthening Ayurveda’s educational framework, recognizing outstanding contributions, and fostering international collaborations, RAV reaffirms its commitment to making Ayurveda a globally acclaimed system of medicine.