Left Menu

Controversial Deportation of Rhode Island Doctor Sparks Legal Battle

A Rhode Island doctor, Rasha Alawieh, was deported from the U.S. to Lebanon due to 'sympathetic photos and videos' linked to Hezbollah found on her phone. Despite a judge's order preventing immediate removal, she was deported, prompting legal controversy and questions over adherence to judicial directives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 23:05 IST
Controversial Deportation of Rhode Island Doctor Sparks Legal Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. authorities deported Dr. Rasha Alawieh, a Rhode Island-based physician, to Lebanon, citing 'sympathetic photos and videos' of Hezbollah leaders found in her cell phone's deleted folder. The incident has sparked a complex legal case involving accusations of bypassing a federal court order.

Dr. Alawieh was detained at Logan International Airport following her return from Lebanon, where she had attended Hassan Nasrallah's funeral. Despite a U.S. District Judge's order to halt her deportation, citing her H-1B visa status, she was sent back to Lebanon, leading to legal actions by her cousin.

The Justice Department justified the deportation, stating conflicting intentions detected in Dr. Alawieh's phone content and interview. However, mishandling claims arose as her deportation occurred hours after an injunction, raising procedural questions over the adherence to court orders by customs officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025