Controversial Deportation of Rhode Island Doctor Sparks Legal Battle

U.S. authorities deported Dr. Rasha Alawieh, a Rhode Island-based physician, to Lebanon, citing 'sympathetic photos and videos' of Hezbollah leaders found in her cell phone's deleted folder. The incident has sparked a complex legal case involving accusations of bypassing a federal court order.

Dr. Alawieh was detained at Logan International Airport following her return from Lebanon, where she had attended Hassan Nasrallah's funeral. Despite a U.S. District Judge's order to halt her deportation, citing her H-1B visa status, she was sent back to Lebanon, leading to legal actions by her cousin.

The Justice Department justified the deportation, stating conflicting intentions detected in Dr. Alawieh's phone content and interview. However, mishandling claims arose as her deportation occurred hours after an injunction, raising procedural questions over the adherence to court orders by customs officials.

