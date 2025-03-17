Left Menu

Haryana Unveils Comprehensive Social Security Reforms for Gig Workers

Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has announced a new scheme for gig workers, featuring a dedicated portal for registration and connection to government services. It includes insurance coverage for gig workers and aims to boost their financial stability. The initiative is part of a broader budget addressing crime, social welfare, and environmental conservation.

The Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has launched a significant scheme aimed at empowering gig workers and providing them with essential social security. This initiative, revealed during the unveiling of the 2025-26 budget, will establish a focused portal for workers to register and access government benefits. This move is part of a broader effort by the state to enhance employment opportunities and financial security for gig workers.

Saini's budget speech was rich with promises of development in numerous sectors, including law enforcement, social welfare, and environmental conservation. New fast-track courts will be established to expedite drug-related cases, and cyber police cells will be set up to tackle the rising incidence of cybercrimes. A special fund for the differently-abled will be introduced, alongside measures for conserving native tree species and preventing river pollution.

The state also plans to make strides in housing and public safety. The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) 2.0 will provide affordable rental housing to urban migrants and economically weaker sections, with a pilot project set to offer 1,600 flats in Sonipat. Additionally, there is a substantial increase in funding for the modernization of the Haryana Police, ensuring law enforcement personnel are equipped with the latest technology.

