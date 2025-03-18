Rwanda-backed Rebels Pull Out of Congo Peace Talks Amid Sanctions
Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have withdrawn from peace talks with Congo's government due to EU sanctions against their members. The talks in Luanda were aimed at resolving the escalating conflict in mineral-rich eastern Congo, where humanitarian crises and displacements have formed. Congo remains open to dialogue despite the withdrawal.
Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have announced their withdrawal from the scheduled peace talks with the Congolese government, citing EU-imposed sanctions on their members as a key reason. The discussions were to begin in Luanda on Tuesday but have now become 'impracticable,' according to M23 spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka.
Congo had initially opposed direct talks but agreed to participate in the Luanda dialogue. The conflict in eastern Congo has escalated, leading to a humanitarian crisis. M23, supported by Rwandan troops, seized strategic cities, raising tensions in the region.
International pressure mounts on Rwanda following EU sanctions, further straining regional relations. Meanwhile, Congo is exploring potential security and economic partnerships with the US, as both nations aim to foster peace and investment opportunities in the conflict-ridden area.
