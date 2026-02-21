India Triumphs: Mandhana's Masterclass Seals T20I Series Win Over Australia

In a thrilling showdown at Adelaide, India's women's cricket team emerged victorious against Australia by 17 runs, securing a 2-1 series win. The dynamic Smriti Mandhana stood out with an impressive 82 runs off 55 balls, earning her the Player of the Match accolade. Her performance was bolstered by stellar bowling from Shree Charani and Shreyanka Patil, who both claimed three wickets apiece to effectively contain Australia to 159/9.

Australian openers Georgia Voll and Beth Mooney started aggressively, taking 18 runs off the first over by Renuka Singh. However, their momentum was halted quickly as Patil dismissed Voll in the second over, and Charani caught Mooney in the next, reducing Australia to a precarious 32/3 early in the innings.

Ashleigh Gardner offered some resistance with a solid 57 off 45 balls, but her dismissal at 128/6 sealed Australia's fate. Earlier, India set a competitive target of 176/6, propelled by Mandhana's fiery batting and a series of swift knocks from Richa Ghosh and Jemimah Rodrigues. This decisive victory underscored India's growing dominance in women's cricket on an international stage.