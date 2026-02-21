Triumph Over Adversity: A Young Girl's Pursuit of Education

In a poignant tale of resilience, a 15-year-old girl from Maharashtra's Beed district has set an inspiring example by defying child marriage and domestic abuse to pursue her education. Having survived the ordeal of a forced marriage, the young girl appeared for her Class 10 exams in a bid to reclaim her life and dreams.

Despite being married off to a relative in Pune against her will, the minor faced severe physical and verbal abuse. Her determination did not wane; she courageously reported the abuse to the Pune police, leading to a case under the POCSO Act against 11 individuals, including her husband and his family.

The brave survivor was subsequently moved to a rehabilitation home where social activists provided her crucial psychological support. Fearing the loss of an academic year, she expressed a desire to complete her studies. Authorities quickly arranged for her to attend her exams under police escort, underscoring the importance of education as a tool for empowerment and self-reliance.

