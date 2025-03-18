In a move shaking the protective envelope surrounding political families, former President Donald Trump declared on Monday the cessation of Secret Service protection for Joe Biden's adult children. This decision terminates an extension that was initially slated to conclude in July.

Trump's announcement came through social media, where he expressed dissatisfaction over the deployment of 18 agents for Hunter Biden during his stay in South Africa, alongside 13 agents designated for Ashley Biden. The former president highlighted that Ashley, like her brother, would lose this government-sanctioned protection.

Federal laws grant ex-presidents and their spouses lifetime Secret Service details. However, their immediate families beyond the age of 16 are not entitled to such ambitions post-office, unless exceptions like those made by both Trump and Biden for their children's short-term coverage are enacted.

