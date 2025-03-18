Left Menu

Trump Terminates Secret Service Protection for Biden's Adult Children

Former President Donald Trump announced the immediate end to Secret Service protection for Joe Biden's adult children, previously extended until July. He criticized the number of agents assigned to Hunter and Ashley Biden in South Africa. Under federal law, ex-presidents and spouses have lifelong protection, but not their adult children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2025 04:10 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 04:10 IST
Trump Terminates Secret Service Protection for Biden's Adult Children
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a move shaking the protective envelope surrounding political families, former President Donald Trump declared on Monday the cessation of Secret Service protection for Joe Biden's adult children. This decision terminates an extension that was initially slated to conclude in July.

Trump's announcement came through social media, where he expressed dissatisfaction over the deployment of 18 agents for Hunter Biden during his stay in South Africa, alongside 13 agents designated for Ashley Biden. The former president highlighted that Ashley, like her brother, would lose this government-sanctioned protection.

Federal laws grant ex-presidents and their spouses lifetime Secret Service details. However, their immediate families beyond the age of 16 are not entitled to such ambitions post-office, unless exceptions like those made by both Trump and Biden for their children's short-term coverage are enacted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025