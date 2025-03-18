Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Strikes Shake Fragile Ceasefire

In a dramatic turn of events, the Israeli military conducted extensive airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early on Tuesday. This comes in the wake of a collapsed ceasefire attempt, leading to a deadly confrontation that Palestinian officials report has claimed at least 100 lives, including many children.

The escalation signals a continuation of hostilities after efforts to extend a January truce failed. Israeli forces targeted areas across northern, central, and southern Gaza, including Gaza City, Deir al-Balah, Khan Younis, and Rafah. The Prime Minister's office condemned Hamas for not releasing hostages, despite proposals from international mediators.

Israel has been in discussions with the US, Egypt, and Qatar to negotiate the release of 59 hostages in exchange for a prolonged peace. However, Hamas's demand for a permanent war cessation and complete Israeli withdrawal has stymied progress. As diplomatic talks stall, the region braces for continued instability and violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)