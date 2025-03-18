Left Menu

Showdown Over Deportations: Judge vs. Trump Administration

A federal judge challenges the Trump administration over unauthorized deportations of Venezuelans. Despite judicial orders, planes carrying detainees were not returned, sparking debate over presidential power. The administration claims deported individuals are gang members, invoking the Alien Enemies Act to justify actions, while critics question the legality and motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 09:34 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

A federal judge and the Trump administration are at odds over deportations of Venezuelans despite judicial orders blocking them. Judge James Boasberg issued the ban after President Trump branded the deported individuals as gang members, invoking the Alien Enemies Act to justify their expulsion.

Despite the orders, 261 people were deported, leading to a courtroom clash. The administration argued legal bounds were maintained as flights had left U.S. airspace. However, Boasberg demanded details about the deportation timeline, spotlighting a possible breach in executive boundaries.

This growing tension underscores a constitutional concern. The ACLU warned of an impending crisis, challenging the administration’s narrative that deported Venezuelans posed significant threats. Legal experts view this as defiance of judicial authority, with calls for increased transparency and adherence to court orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

