S Jaishankar Calls for Fair Global Standards Amid Kashmir Row

India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, criticized the inconsistencies in global rules, highlighting Kashmir as the longest-standing territorial dispute post-World War II. During the Raisina Dialogue, he emphasized the need for a strong and fair United Nations to address historical injustices and stressed uniform application of global norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 11:46 IST
EAM S Jaishankar during an interview with ZIB2 (Photo Credit - ORF.at) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, on Tuesday highlighted Kashmir as the world's longest-standing territorial dispute following World War II. Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue, he criticized the uneven application of global rules concerning sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Jaishankar emphasized the historical injustices that have marred the perception of conflicts, specifically citing Pakistan's illegal occupation of Kashmir. He lamented how the roles of 'attacker' and 'victim' have been inaccurately equated in global forums.

The minister stressed the necessity for a reformed United Nations, advocating for a fair application of global norms. He underscored that a strong UN is paramount for consistent global standards, essential for a robust global order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

