Enforcement Directorate Probes Open Society Foundations in Foreign Exchange Violation Case

The Enforcement Directorate has launched searches in Bengaluru against entities linked to the Open Society Foundations (OSF), founded by billionaire George Soros, amid accusations of foreign exchange violations, according to official sources.

The searches primarily target beneficiaries allegedly involved with human rights organizations, suspecting contraventions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) regulations regarding the utilization of foreign direct investment channeled by OSF.

The OSF, known for funding human rights and justice organizations globally, has faced criticism from the BJP for Soros' perceived anti-India stance. OSF has operated in India since 1999, advancing various socio-economic causes through grants and programs.

