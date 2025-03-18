Enforcement Directorate Probes Open Society Foundations in Foreign Exchange Violation Case
The Enforcement Directorate is investigating alleged foreign exchange violations by George Soros' Open Society Foundations and other linked entities in Bengaluru. The probe focuses on the purported unlawful use of foreign direct investment and connections to international human rights bodies under FEMA guidelines.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate has launched searches in Bengaluru against entities linked to the Open Society Foundations (OSF), founded by billionaire George Soros, amid accusations of foreign exchange violations, according to official sources.
The searches primarily target beneficiaries allegedly involved with human rights organizations, suspecting contraventions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) regulations regarding the utilization of foreign direct investment channeled by OSF.
The OSF, known for funding human rights and justice organizations globally, has faced criticism from the BJP for Soros' perceived anti-India stance. OSF has operated in India since 1999, advancing various socio-economic causes through grants and programs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shifting Dynamics: Indian Mutual Fund Industry's Path to Diversity
India on Track to Achieve Fiscal Deficit Target of 4.8% for FY25: Report
Indian Markets Exhibit Cautious Optimism Amid Global Tariff Uncertainties
Om Birla's Spiritual Journey in Vrindavan and Visionary Outlook for India's Future
BJP govt preparing to table 'Viksit Delhi' budget 2025-26 in assembly in last week of March: CM Rekha Gupta.