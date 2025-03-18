Left Menu

Enforcement Directorate Probes Open Society Foundations in Foreign Exchange Violation Case

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating alleged foreign exchange violations by George Soros' Open Society Foundations and other linked entities in Bengaluru. The probe focuses on the purported unlawful use of foreign direct investment and connections to international human rights bodies under FEMA guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 12:29 IST
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate has launched searches in Bengaluru against entities linked to the Open Society Foundations (OSF), founded by billionaire George Soros, amid accusations of foreign exchange violations, according to official sources.

The searches primarily target beneficiaries allegedly involved with human rights organizations, suspecting contraventions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) regulations regarding the utilization of foreign direct investment channeled by OSF.

The OSF, known for funding human rights and justice organizations globally, has faced criticism from the BJP for Soros' perceived anti-India stance. OSF has operated in India since 1999, advancing various socio-economic causes through grants and programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

