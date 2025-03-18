Left Menu

Massive Drone Assault Thwarted Over Kyiv Skies

In a significant overnight assault, Russia launched 137 drones across Ukraine. Ukrainian air defenses successfully destroyed 63 drones, while 64 others were rendered ineffective by electronic measures, without causing any damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 18-03-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 13:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a dramatic escalation, Russia launched 137 unmanned drones targeting Ukraine in an overnight operation, according to Kyiv's air force.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 63 drones, showcasing their defensive prowess amidst growing tension in the region.

Further 64 drones were diverted by electronic jamming, resulting in zero reported damages, highlighting a strategic defensive success for Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

