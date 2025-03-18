Massive Drone Assault Thwarted Over Kyiv Skies
In a significant overnight assault, Russia launched 137 drones across Ukraine. Ukrainian air defenses successfully destroyed 63 drones, while 64 others were rendered ineffective by electronic measures, without causing any damage.
In a dramatic escalation, Russia launched 137 unmanned drones targeting Ukraine in an overnight operation, according to Kyiv's air force.
Ukrainian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 63 drones, showcasing their defensive prowess amidst growing tension in the region.
Further 64 drones were diverted by electronic jamming, resulting in zero reported damages, highlighting a strategic defensive success for Ukraine.
