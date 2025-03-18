Left Menu

Delhi High Court Refuses to Halt Proceedings Against Kapil Mishra

The Delhi High Court has refused to pause trial proceedings against Law Minister Kapil Mishra over alleged objectionable statements made during the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. Justice Ravinder Dudeja issued notice to the police regarding Mishra's plea but allowed trial court proceedings to continue, listing further hearings on May 19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 13:06 IST
Delhi High Court Refuses to Halt Proceedings Against Kapil Mishra
Kapil Mishra
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday decided not to stay trial court proceedings involving Law Minister Kapil Mishra. Mishra is accused of making objectionable statements that violated the model code of conduct during the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja issued a notice to Delhi Police in response to a plea from a BJP leader, challenging the sessions court's dismissal of his petition against summons issued by a magisterial court. However, the high court allowed the trial court to proceed.

The high court scheduled further hearings for May 19, while the trial court proceedings are set for March 20. The allegations date back to January 23, 2020, involving a complaint about Mishra's social media posts during the election period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025