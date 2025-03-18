Delhi High Court Refuses to Halt Proceedings Against Kapil Mishra

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday decided not to stay trial court proceedings involving Law Minister Kapil Mishra. Mishra is accused of making objectionable statements that violated the model code of conduct during the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja issued a notice to Delhi Police in response to a plea from a BJP leader, challenging the sessions court's dismissal of his petition against summons issued by a magisterial court. However, the high court allowed the trial court to proceed.

The high court scheduled further hearings for May 19, while the trial court proceedings are set for March 20. The allegations date back to January 23, 2020, involving a complaint about Mishra's social media posts during the election period.

(With inputs from agencies.)