Iran's Crackdown on Women's Rights and Dissent Intensifies Amidst Global Scrutiny

More than two years after the historic “Woman, Life, Freedom” protests erupted in Iran in September 2022, the Iranian government continues its relentless suppression of women's rights and political dissent. A damning new report by the United Nations’ Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on the Islamic Republic of Iran details an alarming increase in state-led repression, digital surveillance, and judicial persecution targeting women, activists, and human rights defenders.

Despite pre-election promises by President Masoud Pezeshkian to ease the enforcement of mandatory hijab laws, the Iranian state has instead escalated crackdowns on women and girls who defy the country’s strict dress code. The report highlights the implementation of the so-called “Noor Plan” in April 2024, which has intensified policing efforts and increased criminal prosecutions against women accused of violating hijab regulations. Additionally, women human rights defenders and activists have faced severe penalties, including fines, lengthy prison sentences, and even the death penalty for advocating for gender equality and human rights.

A Nationwide System of Surveillance and Repression

One of the most striking elements of the report is its analysis of Iran’s growing reliance on digital surveillance and state-sponsored vigilantism to control dissent. Authorities have leveraged facial recognition technology and artificial intelligence to identify and punish those who challenge government policies, particularly women seen in public without the mandatory hijab. Furthermore, social media platforms and messaging services have been heavily restricted, with authorities using online activity as evidence in prosecutions against activists and journalists, both inside and outside Iran.

The report also exposes the systemic persecution of victims of state violence during the 2022 protests, as well as their families, many of whom have been pressured into silence through threats, imprisonment, and intimidation. Lawyers, journalists, and human rights defenders working in solidarity with these victims have also been targeted, with many forced to flee the country.

Executions and Human Rights Violations on the Rise

The Fact-Finding Mission confirmed that at least 10 men have been executed in direct relation to their involvement in the protests, while at least 11 men and three women remain at risk of execution. The report raises grave concerns over Iran’s judicial proceedings, noting frequent use of coerced confessions obtained through torture, denial of fair trial rights, and swift, opaque legal proceedings that fail to meet international standards of justice.

Beyond these executions, the Mission documented evidence of further human rights violations, including:

The gang rape of women protesters by security forces.

The staging of mock executions as a form of psychological torture.

The deaths of protesters, including minors, falsely characterized as suicides by Iranian authorities.

The use of lethal force against children and mass arrests of minors.

Ethnic and Religious Minorities Among Most Targeted

The report underscores the disproportionate persecution of Iran’s ethnic and religious minorities, including Kurdish and Baluchi communities, who were heavily involved in the 2022 protests. LGBTQ+ individuals have also been particularly vulnerable to persecution, with the government enacting harsher penalties and surveillance measures targeting queer activists and individuals.

Government Accountability and International Response

While the Iranian government has acknowledged limited cases of excessive force by law enforcement, its efforts to hold perpetrators accountable have been largely superficial. The Fact-Finding Mission reviewed sporadic prosecutions of security personnel and instances where victims' families received compensation. However, these measures were deemed inadequate and largely symbolic, failing to address the systemic abuses perpetrated by state forces.

A crucial aspect of the report is its mapping of Iran’s power structures, detailing the role of entities such as the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the Basij, the Ministry of Intelligence, the Judiciary, and the morality police in the suppression of civil liberties. It also includes a confidential list of alleged perpetrators, which will be handed over to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights for further investigation and potential legal action.

Call for Continued International Scrutiny

Given the scale of Iran’s human rights violations, the report urges the United Nations Human Rights Council to establish a new independent investigative body to continue monitoring abuses and pursuing accountability. Experts warn that without sustained international pressure, Iran’s repressive tactics will continue unabated, with grave consequences for those who dare to challenge the government’s authority.

“The Iranian government has denied victims their fundamental rights to truth, justice, and reparations,” said Viviana Krsticevic, a member of the Fact-Finding Mission. “The Human Rights Council must act decisively to ensure these violations do not go unanswered, and that those responsible are held to account.”

As Iran intensifies its domestic repression, international human rights organizations and governments face mounting pressure to impose further diplomatic and economic sanctions against the regime. Meanwhile, activists continue their struggle—both within and beyond Iran’s borders—to keep the spirit of the “Woman, Life, Freedom” movement alive.