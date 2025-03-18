Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Gaza Under Fire

The Kremlin expressed concern over the rising civilian casualties after Israel conducted airstrikes on Gaza. The renewed offensive reportedly killed 326 people, as stated by Palestinian health authorities, and ended a two-month ceasefire with Hamas. Israel aims to retrieve its remaining hostages in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-03-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 15:01 IST
Escalating Tensions: Gaza Under Fire
Israeli air strikes Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin expressed concern on Tuesday regarding the increasing number of civilian casualties resulting from Israel's airstrikes on Gaza. This development follows the abrupt end of a two-month ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

According to Palestinian health authorities, the renewed airstrikes have resulted in 326 fatalities. Israel justifies these actions as part of their efforts to free hostages held in the region.

This surge in violence highlights the fragile nature of ceasefires in the area and raises questions about the potential for further escalation and international involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025