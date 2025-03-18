Escalating Tensions: Gaza Under Fire

The Kremlin expressed concern on Tuesday regarding the increasing number of civilian casualties resulting from Israel's airstrikes on Gaza. This development follows the abrupt end of a two-month ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

According to Palestinian health authorities, the renewed airstrikes have resulted in 326 fatalities. Israel justifies these actions as part of their efforts to free hostages held in the region.

This surge in violence highlights the fragile nature of ceasefires in the area and raises questions about the potential for further escalation and international involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)