Maersk Faces Shareholder Pressure to Halt Arms Shipments
Shareholders of shipping giant Maersk will vote on a proposal to stop arms shipments to Israel amid Gaza conflict criticisms. Despite reports suggesting otherwise, Maersk claims it does not transport arms to Israel. Calls for greater transparency in human rights processes are met with board resistance.
- Country:
- Denmark
On Tuesday, shareholders of global shipping leader Maersk are set to vote on a controversial proposal to cease all arms shipments to Israel amid ongoing conflict in Gaza. The proposal, presented by Danish shareholder group Kritiske Aktionærer, comes at a time when international pressure mounts on Israel over its military actions.
Maersk's board has dismissed the initiative on the grounds that the company does not facilitate arms transports to Israel, despite assertions from some Danish media. Activist group Eko has separately urged Maersk to improve transparency concerning its human rights practices, especially in conflict zones.
The AGM will feature discussions on this proposal as investigative reports from media outlets like Danwatch and Ekstra Bladet suggest conflicting evidence on Maersk's shipment activities. The company's headquarters in Denmark is yet to enforce an arms embargo against Israel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Preserving Truth: Yunus and the UN on Bangladesh's Human Rights Record
India Rebukes UN's Remarks in Human Rights Council
Critical Turning Point in U.S. Human Rights Landscape
UN High Commissioner Calls for Intensified Global Efforts on China's Human Rights Issues
‘Naked struggle for power and resources’ leaves civilians paying unbearable price: UN human rights chief