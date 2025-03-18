Left Menu

Maersk Faces Shareholder Pressure to Halt Arms Shipments

Shareholders of shipping giant Maersk will vote on a proposal to stop arms shipments to Israel amid Gaza conflict criticisms. Despite reports suggesting otherwise, Maersk claims it does not transport arms to Israel. Calls for greater transparency in human rights processes are met with board resistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 18-03-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 16:08 IST
On Tuesday, shareholders of global shipping leader Maersk are set to vote on a controversial proposal to cease all arms shipments to Israel amid ongoing conflict in Gaza. The proposal, presented by Danish shareholder group Kritiske Aktionærer, comes at a time when international pressure mounts on Israel over its military actions.

Maersk's board has dismissed the initiative on the grounds that the company does not facilitate arms transports to Israel, despite assertions from some Danish media. Activist group Eko has separately urged Maersk to improve transparency concerning its human rights practices, especially in conflict zones.

The AGM will feature discussions on this proposal as investigative reports from media outlets like Danwatch and Ekstra Bladet suggest conflicting evidence on Maersk's shipment activities. The company's headquarters in Denmark is yet to enforce an arms embargo against Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

