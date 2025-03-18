Maersk Faces Shareholder Pressure to Halt Arms Shipments

On Tuesday, shareholders of global shipping leader Maersk are set to vote on a controversial proposal to cease all arms shipments to Israel amid ongoing conflict in Gaza. The proposal, presented by Danish shareholder group Kritiske Aktionærer, comes at a time when international pressure mounts on Israel over its military actions.

Maersk's board has dismissed the initiative on the grounds that the company does not facilitate arms transports to Israel, despite assertions from some Danish media. Activist group Eko has separately urged Maersk to improve transparency concerning its human rights practices, especially in conflict zones.

The AGM will feature discussions on this proposal as investigative reports from media outlets like Danwatch and Ekstra Bladet suggest conflicting evidence on Maersk's shipment activities. The company's headquarters in Denmark is yet to enforce an arms embargo against Israel.

