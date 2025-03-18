CPI(M) Leader Faces FIR Over Communal Facebook Post
A case has been registered against a CPI(M) local area committee secretary after a Facebook post allegedly containing communal remarks. An FIR was filed under Section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Complaints led to the registration, and an investigation is underway.
The CPI(M) secretary in Muvattupuzha faces legal action after a Facebook post stirred controversy with alleged communal remarks targeting a religious community.
Police registered an FIR under Section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, following complaints from the Welfare Party and the Social Democratic Party of India.
Authorities confirmed the filing and stated that an investigation into the incident has commenced, aiming to uncover further details.
