CPI(M) Leader Faces FIR Over Communal Facebook Post

The CPI(M) secretary in Muvattupuzha faces legal action after a Facebook post stirred controversy with alleged communal remarks targeting a religious community.

Police registered an FIR under Section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, following complaints from the Welfare Party and the Social Democratic Party of India.

Authorities confirmed the filing and stated that an investigation into the incident has commenced, aiming to uncover further details.

