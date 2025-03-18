Left Menu

India Urges U.S. to Label Sikh Group as Terrorist Organization Amid Diplomatic Tensions

India has requested the U.S. to designate Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) as a terrorist group, following U.S. charges against a former Indian spy in a plot linked to SFJ. The group, advocating for a separate Sikh state, has been at the center of regional and diplomatic tensions.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India is seeking increased cooperation from the United States to label a Sikh separatist group, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), as a terrorist organization. This request comes in the wake of the U.S. authorities charging a former Indian intelligence officer with plotting to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, SFJ's leader, a move that has intensified India-U.S. relations.

The request was made during discussions between Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and U.S. national intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard. SFJ, formed in 2007, has been advocating for an independent Sikh state, Khalistan, and was previously declared unlawful by India in 2019.

Skepticism remains on both sides, as India denies any ties to the assassination plot, while SFJ continues to challenge India's accusations. Amid growing global interest, U.S. officials are yet to comment further on India's call for action against SFJ, adding to the geopolitical intricacies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

