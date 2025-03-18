Southern States Criticize Central Government's Focus on Health Policy Allocations
Rajya Sabha member Tiruchi Siva of the DMK has accused the BJP-led NDA government of neglecting southern states, criticizing budget cuts to health and alleging a biased attitude against the south. Siva pointed out disparities in delimitation and health fund allocations, while also highlighting the effective public health efforts by southern states.
In a heated debate in the Upper House, DMK member Tiruchi Siva condemned the BJP-led NDA government for treating southern states unjustly in health fund allocations.
Siva accused the government of a 'step-motherly' treatment against the south, aggravated by budget cuts and ignored achievements in population control and health infrastructure.
Citing a history of constitutional amendments, Siva called for a reevaluation of central policies, urging a focus on fair population control measures and more appropriate health funding.
(With inputs from agencies.)
