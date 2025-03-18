Left Menu

Southern States Criticize Central Government's Focus on Health Policy Allocations

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 17:34 IST
In a heated debate in the Upper House, DMK member Tiruchi Siva condemned the BJP-led NDA government for treating southern states unjustly in health fund allocations.

Siva accused the government of a 'step-motherly' treatment against the south, aggravated by budget cuts and ignored achievements in population control and health infrastructure.

Citing a history of constitutional amendments, Siva called for a reevaluation of central policies, urging a focus on fair population control measures and more appropriate health funding.

