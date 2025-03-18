Opium Poppy Bust: Father and Son Arrested in Uttar Pradesh
In Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, Housla Prasad Patel and his son, Neeraj Patel, were arrested for illegally cultivating opium poppy on rented land. Authorities seized plants and pods worth Rs 1.5 crore. Legal proceedings have commenced under the NDPS Act following their arrest and the seizure.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 18-03-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 18:33 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown, authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj have arrested a father-son duo for illegal opium poppy cultivation.
The operation, which occurred in Dhaukari Kachar village, led to the seizure of opium plants and pods valued at Rs 1.5 crore.
Officials received a tip-off about the cultivation activities, resulting in Neeraj Patel being caught while tending to the plants. A case has been filed under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, with further legal actions underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SC takes exception to UP govt's 'high-handed' case of demolition in Prayagraj
Khadi's Rise: Historic Sales and Sweet Revolutions at Prayagraj Exhibition
I bow to crores of people of the country who contributed to success of Mahakumbh in Prayagraj: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.
Unity in diversity is speciality of India, we experienced it in Prayagraj and should continue to enrich this: PM Modi.
Prayagraj Mahakumbh reflects spirit of rising India: PM Modi.