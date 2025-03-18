Opium Poppy Bust: Father and Son Arrested in Uttar Pradesh

In a significant crackdown, authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj have arrested a father-son duo for illegal opium poppy cultivation.

The operation, which occurred in Dhaukari Kachar village, led to the seizure of opium plants and pods valued at Rs 1.5 crore.

Officials received a tip-off about the cultivation activities, resulting in Neeraj Patel being caught while tending to the plants. A case has been filed under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, with further legal actions underway.

