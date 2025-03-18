Crisis at Rafah: Border Crossing Closure Impacts Region

The Rafah border crossing, a crucial point between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, has been closed, according to a statement from a European Commission spokesperson on Tuesday.

The closure has prompted the European Union's Border Assistance Mission (EUBAM) to implement emergency procedures in response to the situation's developments.

As tensions mount, the European Union is closely monitoring the impact on both sides of the border, emphasizing the significance of this strategic gateway between Egypt and Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)