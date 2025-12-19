Diplomatic Maneuvers: Egypt's Push for Stability in Lebanon-Israel Tensions

In an effort to prevent further escalation between Lebanon and Israel, Egypt has intensified its diplomatic engagements aimed at stabilizing the region. Amid ongoing tensions related to Hezbollah's disarmament, Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly emphasized Egypt's unwavering commitment to mitigating risks during his visit to Beirut on Friday.

Having played a crucial role in fostering regional peace, evidenced by the 1979 treaty with Israel, Egypt has been actively engaging with Lebanese leadership. Madbouly's presence follows recent visits of Egypt's foreign minister and intelligence chief to Lebanon. The Lebanese capital also hosted the committee overseeing the US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

Key discussions during the meetings stressed the importance of empowering the Lebanese army in ensuring security, while civilian participants targeted socioeconomic fronts, emphasizing the need for returning displaced residents, advancing reconstruction, and fostering economic progress. The overarching goal remains achieving prolonged stability and prosperity in the volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)