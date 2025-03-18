Left Menu

Delhi Assembly to Become Tech-Savvy Model for India: Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged the Delhi Vidhan Sabha to become a 'model' assembly by integrating modern technology such as AI. He urged legislators to upskill and focus on infrastructure and social welfare. A two-day orientation program will teach MLAs about legislative practices and expectations.

Updated: 18-03-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 18:49 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called for the Delhi Vidhan Sabha to be developed as a 'model' assembly by incorporating state-of-the-art technology like Artificial Intelligence. Addressing newly elected MLAs, Birla emphasized the need for continuous upskilling and urged members to effectively meet the public's high expectations.

Inaugurating a two-day orientation program for Delhi MLAs, attended by key political figures including Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Birla highlighted the importance of utilizing technology for capacity building and efficient legislative work. The program, conducted by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies, aims to enhance parliamentary skills and understanding.

Birla stressed the importance of a transparent, honest, and accountable approach to governance, suggesting that solutions originating from Delhi could serve as a precedent for other states. He advocated for a platform for active debate and consensus-building in the Assembly, underscoring the roles of both the ruling party and opposition in reinforcing democratic processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

