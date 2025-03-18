Left Menu

Mystery Unfolds: Severed Body Found Near Bayavaram Highway

The lower body of an unidentified woman was discovered near Bayavaram Highway in Anakapalle. Police, led by DSP K Sravani, are investigating. The body, believed to belong to a woman aged 35-40, was dumped after being cut elsewhere. Investigators are examining CCTV footage and exploring various motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anakapalle | Updated: 18-03-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 18:53 IST
Mystery Unfolds: Severed Body Found Near Bayavaram Highway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A gruesome discovery was made near Bayavaram National Highway bridge in Anakapalle district when the severed lower body of an unidentified woman was found wrapped in a bedsheet.

The local police, assisted by forensic experts, have embarked on investigations led by Anakapalle DSP K Sravani to unearth the circumstances behind the murder.

The body, discovered cut from the navel downward along with a severed hand, has been partially recovered, and a search for the remaining parts is ongoing. Investigators are analyzing CCTV footage from the vicinity and considering various motives behind the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025