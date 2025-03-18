Mystery Unfolds: Severed Body Found Near Bayavaram Highway
The lower body of an unidentified woman was discovered near Bayavaram Highway in Anakapalle. Police, led by DSP K Sravani, are investigating. The body, believed to belong to a woman aged 35-40, was dumped after being cut elsewhere. Investigators are examining CCTV footage and exploring various motives.
A gruesome discovery was made near Bayavaram National Highway bridge in Anakapalle district when the severed lower body of an unidentified woman was found wrapped in a bedsheet.
The local police, assisted by forensic experts, have embarked on investigations led by Anakapalle DSP K Sravani to unearth the circumstances behind the murder.
The body, discovered cut from the navel downward along with a severed hand, has been partially recovered, and a search for the remaining parts is ongoing. Investigators are analyzing CCTV footage from the vicinity and considering various motives behind the crime.
