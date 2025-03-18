Kerala's Drug Crisis: Minister vs Opposition

Kerala's Excise and LSGD Minister, M B Rajesh, has launched a scathing attack on the opposition UDF for allegedly politicising the drug menace in the state. He urged the opposition to consider a global perspective on the issue rather than exploiting it for political gain.

Rajesh cited global drug seizures from Los Angeles to Kerala as evidence that the menace is not isolated. He highlighted the state's robust enforcement record, including 26,454 NDPS cases registered since the Left government gained power and maintaining the highest conviction rate in narcotic cases.

Additionally, Rajesh accused certain media outlets and opposition of targeting the SFI students' wing in a recent drug case, urging an apolitical approach to the crisis. He also criticized the union government's demand for branding logos on houses under government schemes as a violation of dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)