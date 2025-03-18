Left Menu

Kerala's Drug Crisis: Minister vs Opposition

Kerala's Excise and LSGD Minister, M B Rajesh, criticized the opposition UDF for politicizing the drug menace, urging them to consider a global perspective. He defended the government's record on drug enforcement and highlighted the state's success in maintaining a high conviction rate in narcotic cases.

18-03-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's Excise and LSGD Minister, M B Rajesh, has launched a scathing attack on the opposition UDF for allegedly politicising the drug menace in the state. He urged the opposition to consider a global perspective on the issue rather than exploiting it for political gain.

Rajesh cited global drug seizures from Los Angeles to Kerala as evidence that the menace is not isolated. He highlighted the state's robust enforcement record, including 26,454 NDPS cases registered since the Left government gained power and maintaining the highest conviction rate in narcotic cases.

Additionally, Rajesh accused certain media outlets and opposition of targeting the SFI students' wing in a recent drug case, urging an apolitical approach to the crisis. He also criticized the union government's demand for branding logos on houses under government schemes as a violation of dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

