Democrats Demand Transparency Over Trump Administration's DOGE Activities

Top Democrats in House Judiciary and Oversight committees submitted a Freedom of Information Act request questioning the lawfulness of DOGE operations under Trump's administration. Spearheaded by Reps. Raskin and Connolly, they seek details on DOGE's authority, Musk's involvement, and access to sensitive data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 19:23 IST
In a recent development, leading Democrats from the House Judiciary and Oversight committees have raised concerns about the Department of Government Efficiency Service (DOGE) under President Trump's administration. They have officially filed a comprehensive Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, probing whether DOGE's operations are contravening federal law.

Representatives Jamie Raskin and Gerald Connolly spearheaded the request, demanding transparency regarding DOGE's authority to dismiss federal employees and dismantle agencies. Additionally, the request highlights the involvement of Trump's adviser, Elon Musk, and looks into DOGE's handling of sensitive data and its internal communications, particularly with Musk's entities like SpaceX and Tesla.

The FOIA request represents an escalating clash between the legislative and executive branches as Democrats strive for oversight in a rapidly changing governmental landscape. The Democrats criticized the lack of transparency and called for expedited review, aiming to uncover the truth behind DOGE's operations and Musk's potential conflicts of interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

