Controversy Surrounds MP's Alleged Illegal Construction

A committee has been formed to scrutinize the legitimacy of a construction associated with Zia-Ur-Rahman Barq, a Samajwadi Party MP, facing accusations of building unlawfully in a restricted area of Sambhal.

The district, still grappling with the fallout of past violent protests, remains tense as allegations swirl around the MP's property amidst unsuccessful attempts by Barq to provide supporting documentation.

The inquiry, spearheaded by SDM Vandana Mishra, continues as officials plan further inspections with hearings scheduled for March, paving the way for potential action against illegal building activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)