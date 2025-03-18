Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds MP's Alleged Illegal Construction

Amid controversy, a committee was established to investigate allegations that MP Zia-Ur-Rahman Barq's house was unlawfully built in a regulated zone in Sambhal. With ongoing tensions from previous riots, the MP has yet to submit evidence, and further hearings are set for March 22 following the committee's inspection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 18-03-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 19:30 IST
Construction
  • Country:
  • India

A committee has been formed to scrutinize the legitimacy of a construction associated with Zia-Ur-Rahman Barq, a Samajwadi Party MP, facing accusations of building unlawfully in a restricted area of Sambhal.

The district, still grappling with the fallout of past violent protests, remains tense as allegations swirl around the MP's property amidst unsuccessful attempts by Barq to provide supporting documentation.

The inquiry, spearheaded by SDM Vandana Mishra, continues as officials plan further inspections with hearings scheduled for March, paving the way for potential action against illegal building activity.

