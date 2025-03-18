Ceasefire Shattered: Calls for Humanitarian Aid in Gaza

The United Nations has issued a plea for renewed peace efforts in Gaza, as tensions escalate following devastating airstrikes this week.

U.N. Under-Secretary-General Tom Fletcher addressed the U.N. Security Council, sharing alarming reports from Palestinian health authorities of more than 400 fatalities as a result of Israeli military action. The strikes threaten to end a fragile, two-month-long ceasefire. Fletcher emphasized the critical need for humanitarian aid and commercial supplies to be allowed entry into the territory to support those affected.

"Humanitarian workers are prepared and waiting to provide essential life-saving assistance. Doing so is imperative," Fletcher stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)