Ceasefire Shattered: Calls for Humanitarian Aid in Gaza

The U.N. calls for an end to renewed hostilities in Gaza and urges for humanitarian and commercial aid entry. This follows Israeli airstrikes killing over 400 people and the threat of ceasefire collapse. U.N. officials emphasize the need for relief efforts amid the ongoing crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 20:14 IST
The United Nations has issued a plea for renewed peace efforts in Gaza, as tensions escalate following devastating airstrikes this week.

U.N. Under-Secretary-General Tom Fletcher addressed the U.N. Security Council, sharing alarming reports from Palestinian health authorities of more than 400 fatalities as a result of Israeli military action. The strikes threaten to end a fragile, two-month-long ceasefire. Fletcher emphasized the critical need for humanitarian aid and commercial supplies to be allowed entry into the territory to support those affected.

"Humanitarian workers are prepared and waiting to provide essential life-saving assistance. Doing so is imperative," Fletcher stated.

