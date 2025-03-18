Court Orders Death Penalty in Nanmai Village Murder Case
A local court sentenced two individuals, including a woman, to death for a ten-month-old murder in Nanmai village. The accused convicts were fined Rs 1 lakh each, but another suspect was acquitted due to lack of evidence. The murder was motivated by personal disputes.
A local court on Tuesday handed death sentences to two individuals, Manu and Abhay alias Bhura, in a murder case from Nanmai village, under the jurisdiction of Karhal police station.
The court, presided by Additional District and Sessions Judge Jahendra Pal Singh, also imposed fines of Rs 1 lakh on each convict while acquitting a third accused, Rishi, citing insufficient evidence.
The murder stemmed from an illicit relationship involving Manu, to which the victim, Narendra Singh, had objected. Narendra Singh's body was discovered in a pond with injuries, implicating the two convicts in the crime.
