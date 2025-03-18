Call for Ceasefire and Aid Access in Gaza

The United Nations is calling for an immediate cessation of renewed hostilities in Gaza and the urgent entry of humanitarian aid and essential goods into the territory. On Tuesday, U.N. Under-Secretary-General Tom Fletcher delivered a stark warning during a U.N. Security Council briefing, following reports from Palestinian health authorities that Israeli airstrikes have claimed the lives of over 400 individuals. The resumption of violence threatens to undo a fragile two-month ceasefire, with Israel vowing intensified action to release hostages held by Hamas.

Fletcher expressed grave concerns as the situation deteriorates, stating, "Overnight, our worst fears materialized." He highlighted the dire circumstances facing Gaza's population as airstrikes shook the region, leading to numerous unconfirmed fatalities. Humanitarian workers remain stationed in the region, actively prepared to offer essential support, contingent on permission to proceed with aid deliveries.

As of March 2, the blockade of lifesaving supplies, including food, medicines, and fuel, has severely affected 2.1 million people in Gaza. Fletcher criticized Israeli authorities for repeatedly denying U.N. requests to retrieve aid situated at the Kerem Shalom crossing. He emphasized that a return to pre-ceasefire conditions is unacceptable. The protection of civilians and respect for international law are paramount, and a permanent resolution allowing aid flow is imperative.

