Left Menu

Call for Ceasefire and Aid Access in Gaza

U.N. Under-Secretary-General Tom Fletcher urges an immediate halt to renewed hostilities in Gaza, stressing the crucial need for humanitarian aid access. Israeli airstrikes have killed over 400 people, risking a ceasefire collapse. Aid supplies have been blocked, impacting 2.1 million residents in Gaza, reliant on international assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 20:41 IST
Call for Ceasefire and Aid Access in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations is calling for an immediate cessation of renewed hostilities in Gaza and the urgent entry of humanitarian aid and essential goods into the territory. On Tuesday, U.N. Under-Secretary-General Tom Fletcher delivered a stark warning during a U.N. Security Council briefing, following reports from Palestinian health authorities that Israeli airstrikes have claimed the lives of over 400 individuals. The resumption of violence threatens to undo a fragile two-month ceasefire, with Israel vowing intensified action to release hostages held by Hamas.

Fletcher expressed grave concerns as the situation deteriorates, stating, "Overnight, our worst fears materialized." He highlighted the dire circumstances facing Gaza's population as airstrikes shook the region, leading to numerous unconfirmed fatalities. Humanitarian workers remain stationed in the region, actively prepared to offer essential support, contingent on permission to proceed with aid deliveries.

As of March 2, the blockade of lifesaving supplies, including food, medicines, and fuel, has severely affected 2.1 million people in Gaza. Fletcher criticized Israeli authorities for repeatedly denying U.N. requests to retrieve aid situated at the Kerem Shalom crossing. He emphasized that a return to pre-ceasefire conditions is unacceptable. The protection of civilians and respect for international law are paramount, and a permanent resolution allowing aid flow is imperative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing Indonesia’s Tax Gaps: Fixing VAT and CIT for Better Revenue Collection

AI in Customer Service: A Workforce Revolution or a Threat to Human Jobs?

EU Growth Plan and Reforms: The Western Balkans’ Key to Economic Success

Accelerating Crisis Response: The Role of CERCs in Global Disaster Management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025