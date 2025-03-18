Maharashtra's Struggle with Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals: Lack of Cooperation Hinders Deportations
Minister Yogesh Kadam highlights the challenges Maharashtra faces due to insufficient cooperation from the West Bengal government in dealing with illegal Bangladeshi nationals. Despite numerous arrests, deportations remain low as most documents aiding bail are traced back to West Bengal. A new detention center aims to alleviate the situation.
Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, has raised alarms over the inadequate cooperation from the West Bengal government concerning illegal Bangladeshi nationals residing in the state. He stated that this lack of support often results in these individuals securing bail due to insufficient evidence against them.
In a recent assembly session, Minister Kadam urged the Ministry of Home Affairs to ensure West Bengal's participation in addressing this issue. Kadam explained that the majority of false documentation used by Bangladeshis to obtain bail originates in West Bengal, a matter of serious concern for Maharashtra's legal system.
Efforts are underway, including the construction of a new detention center, to manage the situation better. Despite arresting hundreds of illegal immigrants annually, deportations remain low owing to unproven cases. The state government continues to push for more concerted efforts from the Union Home Ministry to resolve this ongoing challenge.
