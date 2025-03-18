Left Menu

Supreme Court Advocates Direct Bank Transfers for Motor Accident Claims

The Supreme Court has directed insurance companies to transfer motor accident claim amounts directly to claimants' bank accounts to prevent delays. Highlighting digital advancements, the bench suggested this new practice amidst a backdrop of increasing pending claim cases. The court emphasized the convenience of direct transfers, aligning with modern payment systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 22:10 IST
Supreme Court Advocates Direct Bank Transfers for Motor Accident Claims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to expedite motor accident claims, the Supreme Court directed insurance firms to transfer compensation amounts directly to claimants' bank accounts. This directive, made by Justices JK Maheshwari and Rajesh Bindal, aims to eliminate delays commonly experienced when funds are deposited with tribunals.

The ruling comes amid a rising backlog of motor accident claim cases. By the end of 2022-23, 10,46,163 cases were pending, a notable increase from three years prior. With technological advances, the bench noted the potential for transactions to occur seamlessly, emphasizing the country's digital payment achievements.

Furthermore, the court highlighted the responsibility of banks in cases of minor claimants, ensuring compliance with tribunal-directed deposits. The directive extends beyond motor insurance, suggesting similar practices for any monetary compensations, thereby reinforcing the judicial push towards digital efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025