Tribal Voices Rise Against Bauxite Mining in Odisha

Thousands from the tribal community staged a demonstration in Odisha's Koraput district, opposing the proposed bauxite mining project in Nageswari Reserve Forest.

The protest, organized by the Community Forest Resource Management Committees from 13 gram sabhas in Nandapur block, highlights threats to the environment and tribal livelihoods.

Protestors have submitted a memorandum to Nandapur Tahasildar Prabhati Jhodia, urging President Droupadi Murmu's intervention. They argue that the mining project violates the Forest Rights Act of 2006 and other protective legislations, as gram sabhas were neither consulted nor gave consent.

(With inputs from agencies.)