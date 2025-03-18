Tribal Voices Rise Against Bauxite Mining in Odisha
In Odisha's Koraput district, thousands from the tribal community protested against bauxite mining in Nageswari Reserve Forest. They claim it threatens their environment and livelihood, violating the Forest Rights Act and other protective laws. A memorandum was submitted to seek intervention from President Droupadi Murmu.
- Country:
- India
Thousands from the tribal community staged a demonstration in Odisha's Koraput district, opposing the proposed bauxite mining project in Nageswari Reserve Forest.
The protest, organized by the Community Forest Resource Management Committees from 13 gram sabhas in Nandapur block, highlights threats to the environment and tribal livelihoods.
Protestors have submitted a memorandum to Nandapur Tahasildar Prabhati Jhodia, urging President Droupadi Murmu's intervention. They argue that the mining project violates the Forest Rights Act of 2006 and other protective legislations, as gram sabhas were neither consulted nor gave consent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
'Only source of livelihood': Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia asks SC to allow him to air programmes.
Tension in Bardala: New Israeli Settlements Threaten Palestinian Livelihoods
Tension in the Jordan Valley: Israeli Settlements Threaten Palestinian Livelihoods
Yemen’s Crisis Deepens as Climate Disasters and War Destroy Livelihoods
Goa Government to Boost SHG Turnover Under National Livelihood Mission