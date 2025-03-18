Left Menu

Tribal Voices Rise Against Bauxite Mining in Odisha

In Odisha's Koraput district, thousands from the tribal community protested against bauxite mining in Nageswari Reserve Forest. They claim it threatens their environment and livelihood, violating the Forest Rights Act and other protective laws. A memorandum was submitted to seek intervention from President Droupadi Murmu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Koraput | Updated: 18-03-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 22:45 IST
Tribal Voices Rise Against Bauxite Mining in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Thousands from the tribal community staged a demonstration in Odisha's Koraput district, opposing the proposed bauxite mining project in Nageswari Reserve Forest.

The protest, organized by the Community Forest Resource Management Committees from 13 gram sabhas in Nandapur block, highlights threats to the environment and tribal livelihoods.

Protestors have submitted a memorandum to Nandapur Tahasildar Prabhati Jhodia, urging President Droupadi Murmu's intervention. They argue that the mining project violates the Forest Rights Act of 2006 and other protective legislations, as gram sabhas were neither consulted nor gave consent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025