Tensions Escalate as Yemen-Launched Projectile Intercepted over Israel

The Israeli military announced on Tuesday the successful interception of a projectile launched from Yemen that entered Israeli airspace, escalating regional tensions.

Earlier, sirens blared across multiple Israeli locations as the Iran-backed Houthi group claimed responsibility for the projectile, asserting it as part of their solidarity campaign with Palestinians in Gaza.

This incident comes in the wake of resumed Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, which Palestinian health officials say have resulted in over 400 deaths. The strikes marked the end of a short-lived quiet period following stalled attempts at securing a permanent ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)