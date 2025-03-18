Left Menu

Haryana Takes Aim at Travel Scams and Public Gambling with New Legislative Package

The Haryana government introduced the Registration and Regulation of Travel Agents Bill, 2025, targeting dishonest travel agents and protecting residents' interests. The bill outlines penalties for unregistered operations and human smuggling. Alongside, the Haryana Prevention of Public Gambling Bill was introduced to curb gambling and match-fixing, emphasizing stringent punishments.

The Haryana government has introduced two significant bills aimed at protecting residents from fraudulent activities. On Tuesday, the Haryana Registration and Regulation of Travel Agents Bill, 2025, was presented, focusing on curbing unscrupulous travel agents, particularly those involved in human smuggling. The bill mandates registration for travel agencies, with severe penalties for those operating without it, including a jail term ranging from two to seven years and fines of Rs 2-5 lakh.

In tandem, the Haryana Prevention of Public Gambling Bill, 2025, was also introduced. This legislation aims to tackle illegal gambling and match-fixing in sports within the state. Penalties include imprisonment of up to five years and fines up to Rs 5 lakh for violations. The bills represent the government's attempt to address illegal activities and enhance regulatory frameworks.

The introduction of these bills comes on the heels of rising concerns over illegal immigration routes and gambling issues in Haryana. By strengthening the legal framework, the government hopes to deter unlawful practices and ensure greater transparency and accountability among travel agents and within the gambling sphere.

