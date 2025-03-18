Left Menu

Judicial Independence: Chief Justice Roberts Rebukes Trump's Impeachment Talk

Chief Justice Roberts rebuked President Trump for suggesting that a judge should be impeached over a disagreement on a judicial decision. Roberts emphasized judicial independence and the proper appellate process. The conflict arose from Trump's attempt to use an 18th-century law to deport alleged Venezuelan gang members.

In a rare public statement, U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts criticized President Donald Trump for advocating the impeachment of a federal judge over a judicial decision. Roberts reaffirmed that impeachment is not the right channel to contest court rulings.

The controversy centers on Trump's call for impeaching U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who ordered a temporary halt to the deportation of alleged Venezuelan gang members. Trump argued his actions were authorized by the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, historically activated only during wartime.

Roberts, appointed by Republican President George W. Bush, underscored the importance of judicial independence, recalling a similar rebuke to Trump in 2018. Trump's actions have sparked a legal challenge, with accusations his administration defied court orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

