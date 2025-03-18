IRS Whistleblowers Get Promoted Amid Hunter Biden Tax Investigation

Two prominent IRS whistleblowers, Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, have ascended to senior advisory positions within the Treasury Department following their testimonies on the Hunter Biden tax probe.

Shapley has been appointed Deputy Chief of IRS Criminal Investigations, while Ziegler serves as a senior adviser for IRS reform. The pair previously claimed that their removal from the Hunter Biden case resulted from retaliation, alleging 'slow-walking' of the investigation prior to the 2020 election.

Republican lawmakers, including Sen. Chuck Grassley, have hailed the promotions as victories for transparency and whistleblower protection, underscoring a shift towards greater accountability within government institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)