Left Menu

Tragic Disappearance: The Search for Sudiksha Konanki

The family of Sudiksha Konanki, a US college student who went missing in Punta Cana, has asked for her to be declared legally dead, following a belief that she drowned. Investigations continue, and a friend last seen with her is cooperating with authorities. The event has drawn significant attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santodomingo | Updated: 19-03-2025 04:46 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 04:46 IST
Tragic Disappearance: The Search for Sudiksha Konanki

The family of Sudiksha Konanki, a 20-year-old University of Pittsburgh student who vanished two weeks ago in Punta Cana, is pleading with authorities to declare her legally dead.

In a heartfelt letter to local police, the Konankis expressed their belief that Sudiksha drowned and hope this formal declaration will help their family begin the healing process.

Inquiries into the case continue as authorities interview those last with Konanki. Meanwhile, a companion named Joshua Riibe, detained during investigations, appeared in court but has not been named a suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025