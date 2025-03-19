Tragic Disappearance: The Search for Sudiksha Konanki
The family of Sudiksha Konanki, a US college student who went missing in Punta Cana, has asked for her to be declared legally dead, following a belief that she drowned. Investigations continue, and a friend last seen with her is cooperating with authorities. The event has drawn significant attention.
The family of Sudiksha Konanki, a 20-year-old University of Pittsburgh student who vanished two weeks ago in Punta Cana, is pleading with authorities to declare her legally dead.
In a heartfelt letter to local police, the Konankis expressed their belief that Sudiksha drowned and hope this formal declaration will help their family begin the healing process.
Inquiries into the case continue as authorities interview those last with Konanki. Meanwhile, a companion named Joshua Riibe, detained during investigations, appeared in court but has not been named a suspect.
