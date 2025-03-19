Convictions, Threats, and Challenges: A Day of Turmoil in US Governance

The U.S. domestic news cycle was bustling with significant events on Tuesday. A federal jury in San Antonio, Texas, convicted two Mexican nationals for their involvement in the tragic smuggling incident that left 53 migrants dead in June 2022. Meanwhile, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy threatened to withhold federal transit funds from New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority over ongoing safety issues.

In other legal developments, a federal judge temporarily halted President Donald Trump's contentious executive order banning transgender military service, citing constitutional concerns. Furthermore, Elon Musk's attempt to close the U.S. Agency for International Development faced a judicial blockade for potentially violating constitutional guidelines.

President Trump's administration faced additional scrutiny with the firing of two Democratic commissioners at the Federal Trade Commission, raising questions about regulatory independence. The administration also saw the release of documents related to JFK's assassination, fulfilling a campaign promise of transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)