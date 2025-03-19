Flavorful Feud: Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Social Mission Challenged by Unilever

The battle between Ben & Jerry's and its parent company, Unilever, has escalated, revealing rifts over the ice cream maker's commitment to social issues. Ben & Jerry's filed a lawsuit following Unilever's decision to remove CEO Dave Stever, citing reasons related to his dedication to the brand's social mission.

In recent court filings, Ben & Jerry's accused Unilever of blocking efforts to honor Black History Month and support for an activist facing deportation. These actions reflect broader tensions as companies grapple with social policies under the spotlight of political influences.

Unilever's intentions to restructure its ice cream business portfolio, which includes Ben & Jerry's, further complicate the dispute. The legal case underscores the challenges of balancing social advocacy with corporate governance, as the stakes for both companies remain high.

(With inputs from agencies.)