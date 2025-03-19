Left Menu

Haitian Gang Leader Charged in U.S. Citizen Kidnapping

U.S. prosecutors have charged Haitian gang leader Johnson Andre, alias Izo, in connection with the kidnapping of a U.S. citizen in Haiti. Andre allegedly led the 5 Segond gang, notorious for kidnappings and robberies, and personally negotiated the ransom. The victim was released after a ransom payment.

19-03-2025
Prosecutors in the United States have laid charges against Johnson Andre, a prominent Haitian gang leader known as Izo, accusing him of taking an American citizen hostage in Haiti, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington released Tuesday.

Izo, the alleged head of the 5 Segond gang, is implicated in overseeing kidnappings for ransom and orchestrating robberies to finance the group's activities, including purchasing weapons and paying members' salaries. The gang's influence has grown as they tighten their grip on territory in Haiti, particularly Port-au-Prince, amidst the country's worsening security situation.

According to U.S. prosecutors, on March 18, 2023, armed gang members allegedly abducted an American citizen, transported them to Village de Dieu, and detained them for nine days. The complaint details that the victim was subjected to physical abuse and Andre engaged directly in ransom negotiations. The U.S. citizen was eventually released following the payment of an undisclosed ransom.

