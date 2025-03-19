Left Menu

Strengthening Sino-U.S. Trade Relations

Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen emphasized the importance of a stable economic and trade relationship between China and the U.S., highlighting mutual benefits for global companies. Speaking to PepsiCo Chairman Ramon Laguarta, Wang described the trade relations as essential to fostering mutual benefit and a win-win scenario for both nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 19-03-2025 09:08 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 09:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a recent dialogue, Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen underscored the significance of a robust economic and trade relationship between China and the United States. Speaking to PepsiCo Chairman Ramon Laguarta, Wang emphasized that this relationship not only serves the fundamental interests of both nations but also benefits global corporations.

Highlighting the mutual benefit of Sino-U.S. trade, Wang reiterated the government's commitment to fostering a stable and constructive economic partnership. According to the ministry's statement, such a partnership ensures a win-win outcome, enhancing prosperity on both sides of the Pacific.

The discussion, held in Beijing, was part of ongoing efforts to strengthen ties, ensuring that economic collaboration continues to thrive despite geopolitical tensions. The Vice Minister's comments reflect a broader strategic goal to promote global stability and growth through international trade frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

