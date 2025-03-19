Strengthening Sino-U.S. Trade Relations

In a recent dialogue, Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen underscored the significance of a robust economic and trade relationship between China and the United States. Speaking to PepsiCo Chairman Ramon Laguarta, Wang emphasized that this relationship not only serves the fundamental interests of both nations but also benefits global corporations.

Highlighting the mutual benefit of Sino-U.S. trade, Wang reiterated the government's commitment to fostering a stable and constructive economic partnership. According to the ministry's statement, such a partnership ensures a win-win outcome, enhancing prosperity on both sides of the Pacific.

The discussion, held in Beijing, was part of ongoing efforts to strengthen ties, ensuring that economic collaboration continues to thrive despite geopolitical tensions. The Vice Minister's comments reflect a broader strategic goal to promote global stability and growth through international trade frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)