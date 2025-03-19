Left Menu

Congress MP Rakesh Rathor Secures Bail After Controversial Arrest

Congress MP Rakesh Rathor was released from Sitapur jail after securing bail in a rape case. Initially arrested on January 30, Rathor faced additional charges, causing delays in his release. His supporters expressed relief and gratitude following his release, which required furnishing significant bail bonds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sitapur | Updated: 19-03-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 09:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Congress MP Rakesh Rathor walked free from Sitapur jail on Wednesday morning, after being granted bail in a rape case by a local court.

The MP had been in custody since January 30, facing serious charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, causing much delay and legal maneuvering, including an added charge of sexual intercourse by deceit, which further complicated his release.

Following bail from the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Rathor's release brought relief to his family and supporters, who expressed gratitude for the legal outcome and furnished substantial bail bonds to secure his freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

