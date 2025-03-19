Pastor Arrested for Alleged Coercive Conversions in Meerut

In a significant development, authorities arrested a pastor accused of orchestrating coerced religious conversions in Meerut. The pastor, identified as Ravi Kumar Azad, was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Azad, who had been evading arrest since August 2024, allegedly enticed individuals with financial incentives to embrace Christianity, specifically targeting people from the Scheduled Caste community.

The arrest followed a detailed investigation by the Meerut Crime Branch and other law enforcement agencies, highlighting the ongoing efforts to crack down on unlawful religious conversion activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)