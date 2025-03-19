Left Menu

Pastor Arrested for Alleged Coercive Conversions in Meerut

A pastor named Ravi Kumar Azad was arrested in Meerut on charges of luring people to convert to Christianity using financial incentives. Azad had been on the run since August 2024. Five other accused were already in custody, and Azad's arrest was aided by a special team and a tip-off.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 19-03-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 11:24 IST
Pastor Arrested for Alleged Coercive Conversions in Meerut
Pastor
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, authorities arrested a pastor accused of orchestrating coerced religious conversions in Meerut. The pastor, identified as Ravi Kumar Azad, was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Azad, who had been evading arrest since August 2024, allegedly enticed individuals with financial incentives to embrace Christianity, specifically targeting people from the Scheduled Caste community.

The arrest followed a detailed investigation by the Meerut Crime Branch and other law enforcement agencies, highlighting the ongoing efforts to crack down on unlawful religious conversion activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025